Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $18.99 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 297.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,950 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,351,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645,371. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $160.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

