Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $22.75 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $9.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,747.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,798. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,765.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,607.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,843.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,813.21.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

