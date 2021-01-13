Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 295 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,015 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.3% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $355.04. 1,968,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

