Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 429 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $117,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 128.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,058,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,775,000 after purchasing an additional 393,275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,028,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,409. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $350.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.