Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) PT Raised to C$12.00 at CIBC

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.69.

TSE:PL traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$10.25. 22,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,464. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.71. The company has a market cap of C$341.94 million and a PE ratio of -50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$3.63 and a one year high of C$11.49.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$131.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$127.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ltd. Prospect Co. sold 75,100 shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total value of C$639,423.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,040,269 shares in the company, valued at C$34,400,062.35.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

