Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNW. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $86.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

NYSE PNW opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.24. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

