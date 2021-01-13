Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.49

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.49 and last traded at $76.20, with a volume of 51517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $7,369,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,556,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,535,726 shares of company stock valued at $162,239,530 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 18.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pinterest by 15.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

