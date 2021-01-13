Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Up 175.3% in December

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,000 shares, a growth of 175.3% from the December 15th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other Pioneer Floating Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $142,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 101,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the period.

NYSE PHD opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

