Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Up 106.8% in December

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 106.8% from the December 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSE PHT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.93. 24 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,317. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 44,077 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,943 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 351,331 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer High Income Trust

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

