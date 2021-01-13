Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Up 106.8% in December

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 106.8% from the December 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
NYSE PHT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.93. 24 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,317. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $10.03.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.
About Pioneer High Income Trust
Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.
