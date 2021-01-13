Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 101,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 92,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

