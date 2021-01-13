Piper Sandler Weighs in on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.51.

JPM stock opened at $140.22 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

