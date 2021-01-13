PIVX Reaches Market Cap of $24.08 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. PIVX has a total market cap of $24.08 million and $692,331.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001058 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001435 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 743.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,142,612 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.