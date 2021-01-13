Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Trading Down 6.3%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.25. 607,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 664,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $136.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Pixelworks by 421.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.