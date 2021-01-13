Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.56. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.40, a PEG ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 352.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $11,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $4,277,624.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 505,703 shares of company stock valued at $38,517,224. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.