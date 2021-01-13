PlatonCoin (PLTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $27,272.00

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One PlatonCoin coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001310 BTC on popular exchanges. PlatonCoin has a total market cap of $12.39 million and $27,272.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlatonCoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00041412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.67 or 0.00371412 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00039804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.51 or 0.04016902 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About PlatonCoin

PLTC is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,145,988 coins. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology. “

PlatonCoin Coin Trading

PlatonCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

