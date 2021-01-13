PlayChip (PLA) Price Hits $0.0006

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. PlayChip has a market cap of $7.80 million and approximately $6.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00042121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00376493 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00040594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.29 or 0.03998610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00013255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PlayChip Coin Profile

PLA is a coin. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 coins. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

