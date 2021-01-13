PlayFuel Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.27 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. One PlayFuel token can currently be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $10.66 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00044283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00394204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00041639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.92 or 0.04263655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PlayFuel Token Profile

PlayFuel is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

PlayFuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

