PlayGame Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. PlayGame has a market cap of $45,995.39 and $7.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00043487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00401459 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,486.73 or 0.04304424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

PlayGame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.