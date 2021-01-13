Playgroundz (IOG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,944.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $2,944.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00028901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00109890 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00247276 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00059682 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

Playgroundz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.