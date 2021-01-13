Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Up 104.7% in December

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, an increase of 104.7% from the December 15th total of 38,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 233,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.46% of Plus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,084. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The company has a market cap of $10.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.48. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.56.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.38) by $5.99. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a negative net margin of 24.23%.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

