pNetwork (PNT) Market Cap Reaches $7.88 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, pNetwork has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One pNetwork token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and $1.62 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00042056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00377724 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00040693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.36 or 0.04009604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 68,680,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,188,130 tokens. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling pNetwork

pNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

