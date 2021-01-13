POA Market Cap Hits $5.85 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. POA has a market cap of $5.85 million and $191,392.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, POA has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.
About POA
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 283,484,753 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
POA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
