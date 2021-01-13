Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Update

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 148.2% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris Infrastructure from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of RAMPF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

