Polianta Ltd Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Polianta Ltd lessened its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,948,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 114.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,846 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $807,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

