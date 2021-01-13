Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 68.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after buying an additional 401,037 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth $212,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LB opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $48.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

LB has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on L Brands from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

