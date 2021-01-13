Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 51.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after buying an additional 2,658,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,886 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth about $44,998,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 26.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,989,000 after purchasing an additional 772,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 138.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,604,000 after purchasing an additional 769,660 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 60,433 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $3,764,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,680 shares in the company, valued at $24,488,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 270,938 shares of company stock worth $16,300,177 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

