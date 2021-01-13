Polybius Price Up 61.8% Over Last 7 Days (PLBT)

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Polybius has traded up 61.8% against the US dollar. One Polybius token can now be bought for approximately $3.40 or 0.00009416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polybius has a total market cap of $13.48 million and $2,675.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00043686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.24 or 0.00388851 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00040892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.36 or 0.04259911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Polybius Profile

Polybius (PLBT) is a token. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io . Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

Polybius Token Trading

Polybius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polybius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

