PolypuX (PUX) Price Tops $0.0030

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $119,302.27 and approximately $918.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One PolypuX token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00029466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00108340 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00063546 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00242336 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000661 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,646.74 or 0.88225436 BTC.

PolypuX Token Profile

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

Buying and Selling PolypuX

PolypuX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

