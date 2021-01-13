Populous Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.66 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Populous has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $40.66 million and $1.75 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00044363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00394359 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00042541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,512.68 or 0.04359789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous (PPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.