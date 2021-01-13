Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2698794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POW. TD Securities increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 66.28, a current ratio of 79.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$14.68 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.3399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

