Power Ledger (POWR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.22 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $44.67 million and $2.22 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00045757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00405472 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.85 or 0.04330092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a token. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,992,467 tokens. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

