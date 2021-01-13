PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) (LON:PHE) Trading Up 6.3%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) (LON:PHE) was up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Approximately 10,619,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 29,506,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £315.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.81.

About PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) (LON:PHE)

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG) technology, a proprietary design which converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

