PowerPool (CVP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.15 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One PowerPool token can now be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00005859 BTC on exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $11.82 million and $8.15 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00027695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00112332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00262480 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00063075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00062950 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,528.57 or 0.91762866 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

PowerPool Token Trading

PowerPool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.