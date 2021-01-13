PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $153.06

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $153.06 and last traded at $152.36, with a volume of 36862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.28.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.68.
In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 616.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.
