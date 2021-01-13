PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $153.06

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $153.06 and last traded at $152.36, with a volume of 36862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.28.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.68.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 616.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

