Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 134.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,251 shares during the quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 408,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 180,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 107,490 shares in the last quarter.

IBDS stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $27.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27.

