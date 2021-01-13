Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys 20,905 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.32% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 692,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 140,225 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 60,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter.

IBDQ opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $27.41.

