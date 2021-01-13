Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys 7,691 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBMM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 104,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IBMM opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.