Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,556 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 634,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after buying an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 47,573 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 34,583 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 95.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 54,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMJ opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

