Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 4.33% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1,818.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 156,718 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3,930.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.

IBMP stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $27.37.

