Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.6% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 957.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 204.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIS opened at $176.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.33. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $89.88 and a 52-week high of $176.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

