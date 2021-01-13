Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 2.33% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 449.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $277,000.

NYSEARCA IBMN opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

