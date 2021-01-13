Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,843 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 1.1% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDR. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $27.14.

