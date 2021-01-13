Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 3.50% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 145,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $221,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $27.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94.

