Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 14,354 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF makes up 1.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after purchasing an additional 225,122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 971,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,480,000 after purchasing an additional 135,013 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 907,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 42,027 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 758,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 43,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 518,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares in the last quarter.

IBDO opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

