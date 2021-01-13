Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,994,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,811,000 after buying an additional 254,647 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,193,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,689,000 after purchasing an additional 559,278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,498,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,921,000 after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 934,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,718,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,956,000 after purchasing an additional 579,678 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE opened at $123.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

