Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 305.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,366 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 11.5% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $30,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,465 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,621 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 797,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,923,000 after purchasing an additional 586,716 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,015.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 430,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,415,000 after purchasing an additional 391,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 311.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,074,000 after purchasing an additional 344,737 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.