Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,186 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.9% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VHT stock opened at $231.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.54. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $233.66.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.