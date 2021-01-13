Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.79 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post sales of $45.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.00 million and the lowest is $45.40 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $42.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $178.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $179.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $183.50 million, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $185.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $788.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Preferred Bank by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 47.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 53.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after buying an additional 209,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.