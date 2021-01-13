Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

PFBC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

PFBC opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $788.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.46. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 342.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 35.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

