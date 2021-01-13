Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Premier Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of PRRFY stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 3.41. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

